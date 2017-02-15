

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBS Corp. (CBS-A) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $476 million, or $1.11 per share. This was higher than $436 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $3.52 billion. This was down from $3.59 billion last year.



CBS Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $476 Mln. vs. $436 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $0.92 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q4): $3.52 Bln vs. $3.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX