

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $565.94 million, or $0.53 per share. This was up from $329.21 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $565.94 Mln. vs. $329.21 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 71.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.33 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 60.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29



