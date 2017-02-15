

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $97.82 million, or $1.22 per share. This was up from $84.48 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $762.56 million. This was up from $715.65 million last year.



International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $97.82 Mln. vs. $84.48 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.22 vs. $1.05 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q4): $762.56 Mln vs. $715.65 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.6%



