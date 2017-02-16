Sunnyvale - NetApptoday reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, ended January 27, 2017.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 were $1.40 billion. GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 was $146 million, or $0.52 per share,[1] compared to GAAP net income of $153 million, or $0.52 per share, for the comparable period of the prior year. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 was $231 million, or $0.82 per share, [2] compared to non-GAAP net income of $206 million, or $0.70 per share, for the comparable period of the prior year.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments

NetApp ended the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 with $4.6 billion in total cash, cash equivalents and investments. During the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, the Company generated $235 million in cash from operations and returned $336 million to shareholders through share repurchases and a cash dividend.

The Company announced the next cash dividend of $0.19 per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on April 26, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 7, 2017.

"Q3 marked another quarter of strong execution by NetApp," said George Kurian, chief executive officer. "The transformation of NetApp is yielding solid results and has changed the trajectory of our business. With our industry-leading portfolio of solutions and Data Fabric strategy, NetApp is well positioned to lead in the next era of IT."

Q4 Fiscal Year 2017 Outlook

The ...

