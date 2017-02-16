

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (DBD) announced Thursday that Juergen Wunram, senior vice president and chief integration officer, has been appointed as chief operating officer. Wunram also will join the company's board of directors. In addition, Eckard Heidloff, president of Diebold Nixdorf, is resigning from the company effective March 31.



In his role, Wunram's responsibilities will include integration, IT, security, quality, indirect procurement, the EMEA business, as well as the company's retail business and Aevi subsidiary.



Wunram served as the chief financial officer and COO, and a member of the executive board for Wincor Nixdorf AG, since 2007. In 2013, he was also appointed deputy CEO for the company.



Prior to joining Wincor Nixdorf, Wunram was a director at McKinsey & Company where he served as a consultant since 1992.



Since joining Nixdorf Computer AG in 1983, Heidloff held a series of leadership positions in both the retail and financial self-service businesses. He was appointed CFO and COO for Wincor Nixdorf AG in 2004. In 2007, Heidloff was named the company's president and chief executive officer.



