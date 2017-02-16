

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHPG, SHP.L) reported that its net income for the fourth-quarter 2016 rose to $457.3 million from $280.6 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per ADS increased 6% to $1.51 from the prior year's $1.42, as higher US GAAP operating income more than offset the impact of additional shares issued as consideration for the Baxalta transaction.



Quarterly adjusted earnings per share and revenues topped analysts' expectations.



Flemming Ornskov Chief Executive Officer, said,'With multiple product launches planned in 2017, we remain focused on execution and expect to generate strong top- and bottom-line growth. Our pipeline has never been stronger with multiple programs in Phase 3 or registration. We remain extremely optimistic about Shire's long-term growth prospects.'



The company said it expects 2017 to be another strong year for Shire, building on excellent financial performance in 2016.



Non GAAP earnings per ADS for the fourth-quarter increased 13% to $3.37 from $2.97 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.24 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating income increased 104% year-over-year to $729 million, primarily due to including Baxalta's operating income, higher revenue from legacy Shire products and lower R&D program impairment charges, partially offset by higher amortization of acquired intangible assets and XIIDRA promotional costs.



Non GAAP operating income increased 83% year-over-year to $1.395 billion, primarily due to including Baxalta's operating income and higher revenue from legacy Shire products, partially offset by XIIDRA promotional costs.



Product sales increased 123% to $3.621 billion from the prior year's $1.624 billion, primarily due to including $1.782 billion of legacy Baxalta sales. It was up 124% at Non GAAP CER.



Total revenues for the quarter surged to $3.81 billion from $1.72 billion last year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter.



In respect of the six months ended December 31, 2016, the Board resolved to pay an interim dividend of 25.70 U.S. cents per Ordinary Share, compared to 22.16 U.S. cents per Ordinary Share paid last year.



A dividend of 20.64 pence per Ordinary Share (2015: 15.32 pence) and 77.10 U.S. cents per ADS (2015: 66.48 U.S. cents) will be paid on April 25, 2017 to shareholders on the register as at the close of business on March 10, 2017.



