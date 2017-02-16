sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 16.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

49,44 Euro		-0,246
-0,50 %
WKN: 911535 ISIN: US0236081024 Ticker-Symbol: AE4 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AMEREN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMEREN CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,488
49,605
15:47
49,51
49,65
15:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMEREN CORPORATION
AMEREN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMEREN CORPORATION49,44-0,50 %