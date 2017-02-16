

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - PG& E Corp. (PCG) Thursday announced fourth quarter earnings of $692 million or $1.36 per share compared to $134 million or $0.27 per share in the prior year. The quarter had one time GT& S revenue timing impact of $193 million or $0.38 per share. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.3 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Sales from Energy Deliveries were 19,531 million kWh, down from 21,015 million kWh.



