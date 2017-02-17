

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Fluor Corp. (FLR), an engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company, announced late Thursday that it has signed an agreement for Woodfibre LNG Project in Canada. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the fourth quarter of 2016.



The company signed the deal with JGC America, Inc. to provide construction-related support to the front-end engineering and design or FEED services for the Woodfibre Liquefied Natural Gas project in British Columbia, Canada.



Under the subcontract, Fluor will provide construction planning and design services to support the FEED package and engineering, procurement and construction proposal development.



JGC is a FEED contractor for the proposed 2.1 million-tonnes-per-year natural gas Woodfibre liquefaction plant and export facility.



The proposed facility will be powered with electricity from BC Hydro, which generates more than 90 percent clean renewable energy and will help create one of the cleanest LNG facilities in the world.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX