

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)



PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')



1. KEY INFORMATION



+------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |(a) Name of exempt principal trader: |HSBC BANK PLC | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to| | |whose relevant securities this form |Deutsche Boerse AG | |relates: | | | Use a separate form for each | | |offeror/offeree | | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |(c) Name of the party to the offer with |Deutsche Boerse AG | |which exempt principal trader is | | |connected: | | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |(d) Date dealing undertaken: |16(th) February 2017 | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or |Yes- London Stock Exchange Group | |is it today disclosing, under the Code in |Plc | |respect of any other party to this offer? | | |If it is a cash offer or possible cash | | |offer, state 'N/A' | | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+



2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER



Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.



The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.



(a) Purchases and sales



+------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | Class of | Purchases/ | Total number |Highest price per|Lowest price per | | relevant | sales |of securities | unit | unit | | security | | | paid/received | paid/received | | | | | (EUR) | (EUR) | +------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | Tendered | | | | | | Ordinary | Purchase | 22,337 | 83.92 | 82.95 | | Share | | | | | +------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | Tendered | | | | | | Ordinary | Sale | 22,325 | 83.92 | 82.95 | | Share | | | | | +------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+



(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)



+-------------+---------------+-----------------------+--------------+---------+ | Class of | Product | Nature of dealing | Number of |Price per| | relevant | description |e.g. opening/closing a | reference | unit | | security | e.g. CFD | long/short position, | securities | (EUR) | | | | increasing/reducing a | | | | | | long/short position | | | +-------------+---------------+-----------------------+--------------+---------+ | | | | | | +-------------+---------------+-----------------------+--------------+---------+



(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities



(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying



+--------+-----------+-----------+----------+--------+---------+------+--------+ |Class of| Product | Writing, |Number of |Exercise| Type |Expiry| Option | |relevant|description|purchasing,|securities| price | e.g. | date | money | |security| e.g. call | selling, | to which |per unit|American,| | paid/ | | | option | varying | option | |European | |received| | | | etc. | relates | | etc. | |per unit| +--------+-----------+-----------+----------+--------+---------+------+--------+ | | | | | | | | | +--------+-----------+-----------+----------+--------+---------+------+--------+



(ii) Exercising



+------------------+-------------------+--------------------+------------------+ |Class of relevant |Product description|Number of securities|Exercise price per| | security | e.g. call option | | unit | +------------------+-------------------+--------------------+------------------+ | | | | | | | | | | +------------------+-------------------+--------------------+------------------+



(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)



+--------------------+-------------------------+-------+-----------------------+ | Class of relevant | Nature of dealing |Details| Price per unit (if | | security | e.g. subscription, | | applicable) | | | conversion | | | +--------------------+-------------------------+-------+-----------------------+ | | | | | | | | | | +--------------------+-------------------------+-------+-----------------------+



3. OTHER INFORMATION



(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or | |understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may | |be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt | |principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any | |person acting in concert with a party to the offer: | |Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If | |there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | | | |None | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, | |between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person| |relating to: | |(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or | |(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant | |securities to which any derivative is referenced: | |If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |None | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+---------------------+----------------------+ | Date of disclosure: | 17(th) February 2017 | +---------------------+----------------------+ | Contact name: | Ray Onrubia | +---------------------+----------------------+ | Telephone number: | 0207 088 2000 | +---------------------+----------------------+



Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.



The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.



