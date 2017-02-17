

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $158.1 million, or $0.67 per share. This was higher than $92.6 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 48.5% to $996.5 million. This was up from $671.1 million last year.



Dentsply Sirona Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $158.1 Mln. vs. $92.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 70.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.65 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $996.5 Mln vs. $671.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 48.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 to $2.90



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX