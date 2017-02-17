

17 February 2017



New City Energy Limited ('NCE' or the 'Company')



Recommended Proposals for Summary Winding-Up of the Company and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting



As previously announced on 14 December 2016 the Board of Directors has decided that it would be in the best interests of Shareholders to propose that the Company be wound up and that the Company's surplus assets (after full provision for liquidation costs) be distributed in cash to Shareholders.



The requisite resolutions will be proposed at an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday 7 March 2017 at 2 p.m.



A circular to Shareholders containing details of the proposals and containing the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be posted to Shareholders today and is also attached to this announcement.



Enquiries:



Contact Telephone



Sue Inglis - Cantor Fitzgerald 020 7894 8016



Craig Cleland - New City Investment Managers 020 7201 5368



Lisa Neil - R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited 01534 825336



EGM Form of proxy: http://hugin.info/140891/R/2075956/783103.pdf



NCE Winding Up Circular: http://hugin.info/140891/R/2075956/782962.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: New City Energy Ltd via GlobeNewswire



B2PKXF4R37



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX