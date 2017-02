LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Unilever (UN) have moved sharply higher during trading on Friday, with the Dutch consumer goods company surging up by 12.4 percent. The jump has lifted Unilever to a five-month intraday high.



The rally by Unilever comes after the company rejected a $143 billion takeover offer from food giant Kraft Heinz (KHC). Kraft Heinz said it would continue to pursue a merger.



