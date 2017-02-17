

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., has expressed strong support for President Donald Trump's policies even though he is not a fan of the president's frequent use of Twitter.



'I've been pretty candid with him and all of you that I'm not a great fan of daily tweets,' McConnell said at a press conference on Friday. 'What I am a fan of is what he's been actually doing.'



He added, 'I've not been a fan of the extra discussions that he likes to engage in. But we're going to solider on.'



McConnell argued that Trump's early days in the White House are not much different than if Mitt Romney, Jeb Bush or Marco Rubio were president.



'I can't see much difference between what President Trump is doing than what they have done,' McConnell said. 'I like what he's doing.'



The Republican leader offered high praise for Trump's nominations for his Cabinet, which he said would be the most conservative Cabinet since he's been in Washington.



McConnell made similar comments in a recent interview with the Weekly Standard, in which he suggested Trump's approval rating would be 10 to 15 points higher if he stayed on message.



