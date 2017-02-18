In der Wochensicht ist vorne: JP Morgan Chase 3,71% vor Procter & Gamble 3,55%, Johnson & Johnson 3,14%, Apple 2,72%, General Electric 2,19%, Wells Fargo 2,16%, Microsoft 0,97%, Exxon -0,92%, Nestlé -2,03% und Chevron -2,41%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Apple 13,1% vor Wells Fargo 8,01% , JP Morgan Chase 8% , Procter & Gamble 6,9% , Johnson & Johnson 3,47% , Microsoft 3,34% , Nestlé -2,16% , General Electric -2,88% , Chevron -5,12% und Exxon -6,41% . Weitere Highlights: Johnson & Johnson ist nun 7 Tage im Plus (4,81% Zuwachs von 113,4 auf 118,86). Year-to-date lag per letztem Schlusskurs Apple 17,18%...

