sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 21.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

94,75 Euro		+0,64
+0,68 %
WKN: 858406 ISIN: US3724601055 Ticker-Symbol: GPT 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,38
95,97
15:32
95,20
95,97
15:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY94,75+0,68 %