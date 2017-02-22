sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 22.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

79,59 Euro		+0,166
+0,21 %
WKN: A0YA2M ISIN: US92345Y1064 Ticker-Symbol: VA7A 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VERISK ANALYTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VERISK ANALYTICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,49
81,30
21.02.
80,57
81,05
21.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VERISK ANALYTICS INC
VERISK ANALYTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VERISK ANALYTICS INC79,59+0,21 %