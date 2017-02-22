

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - UBM plc (UBMJF.PK, UBM.L) reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 120.1 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2016 compared to 119.6 million pounds, previous year. Profit per share from continuing operations was 20.1 pence compared to 18.2 pence, prior year. Continuing adjusted attributable profit was up 23.4% to 166.3 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 39.7 pence compared to 30.3 pence.



Fiscal year revenue from continuing operations increased to 863.0 million pounds from 769.9 million pounds, previous year. PR Newswire reported revenues were 103.0 million pounds compared to 104.2 million pounds in 2016.



UBM declared a final dividend of 16.6 pence per share, resulting in total 2016 ordinary dividend of 22.0 pence per share.



