

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource Inc. (NI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $107.6 million, or $0.33 per share. This was higher than $99.6 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $107.6 Mln. vs. $99.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.33 vs. $0.31 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.34



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.12 to $1.18



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX