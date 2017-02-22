

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource Inc. (NI) said it continues to expect to deliver non-GAAP net operating earnings per share of $1.12 to $1.18 in 2017. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.16 per share for fiscal year 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company now expects to make approximately $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion in planned infrastructure investments in 2017, up from the previous estimate of $1.5 billion. The increase is driven primarily by investments in the electric business related to increasing reliability and repositioning NIPSCO's generation fleet.



The expected investment level keeps the company on track for sustained execution on the $30 billion of long-term regulated utility investments the company outlined in 2014. With this robust investment and steady earnings and dividend growth projected, NiSource also remains committed to maintaining investment grade credit ratings.



Standard & Poor's rates NiSource at BBB+, Moody's at Baa2 and Fitch at BBB, all with stable outlooks. As of December 31, 2016, NiSource maintained $684 million in net available liquidity, consisting of cash and available capacity under a credit facility.



NiSource increased its annual dividend on January 27, 2017 by 6.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX