

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a modest gain. Strong support from index heavyweight Nestle was largely responsible for the positive finish. Shares of ABB were also in focus, after a South Korean employee was accused of embezzlement.



Traders were in a cautious mood Wednesday, due to growing concerns over a break-up of the Eurozone. Investors were also awaiting the release of the minutes from the most recent policy meeting of the Federal Reserve.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.25 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,585.85. The Swiss Leader Index finished with a gain of 0.00 and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.20 percent.



ABB slipped 0.5 percent, due to the alleged fraudulent embezzlement and misappropriation of funds by its South Korean treasurer. The company also proposed the election of Cevian manager Lars Förberg to its Board.



The big banks were under pressure Wednesday. UBS dropped 1.8 percent and Credit Suisse surrendered 0.8 percent. Julius Baer rose 0.4 percent, butSwiss Re lost 0.3 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Roche dipped 0.1 percent and Novartis gained 0.5 percent. Nestlé climbed 1.2 percent on M&A hopes. Unilever will conduct a comprehensive review of its operations in an effort to increase shareholder value after it rejected a takeover bid from U.S. company Kraft Heinz.



Galenica increased 0.7 percent after it agreed to acquire the Merfen and Vita-Merfen brands. SGS climbed 1.0 percent and Givaudan advanced 0.8 percent.



