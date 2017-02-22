sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 22.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

45,229 Euro		+1,191
+2,70 %
WKN: A0BK6U ISIN: US22943F1003 Ticker-Symbol: CLV 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,839
45,29
23:00
44,753
45,301
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD ADR
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD ADR45,229+2,70 %