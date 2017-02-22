

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ctrip.com International Ltd. (CTRP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled RMB1.23 billion, or RMB2.24 per share. This was up from RMB0.27 billion, or RMB0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 71.0% to RMB5.18 billion. This was up from RMB3.03 billion last year.



Ctrip.com International Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB1.23 Bln. vs. RMB0.27 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 355.6% -EPS (Q4): RMB2.24 vs. RMB0.69 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 224.6% -Revenue (Q4): RMB5.18 Bln vs. RMB3.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 71.0%



