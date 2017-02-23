

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) said it will deliver 5G pre-commercial services to select customers in 11 markets throughout the country on its newly built 5G network.



Verizon will begin offering 5G to pilot customers during the first half of 2017 in the following metropolitan areas: Ann Arbor, Atlanta, Bernardsville (NJ), Brockton (MA), Dallas, Denver, Houston, Miami, Sacramento, Seattle and Washington, D.C.



Separately, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. and Verizon announced they have completed deployment of 5G systems in five U.S. cities in preparation to begin customer trials of 5G technology. The customer trials, planned to begin in April, will deliver fixed wireless access to customers through 5G connectivity in order to gauge user experiences, evaluate the performance of 5G technologies, and help streamline the delivery of mmWave 5G across various environments.



Samsung and Verizon 5G customer trials will begin in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Texas and Washington, D.C., with a fifth location in Michigan starting trials later in the second-quarter 2017



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX