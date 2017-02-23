

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX Group (REL.L), a professional information company, reported that its net profit for the year ended December 31, 2016 rose 15 percent to 1.16 billion pounds from 1.01 billion pounds last year. Earnings per share rose to 56.3 pence from 46.4 pence last year.



Adjusted net profit for the year was 1.49 billion pounds or 72.2 pence, compared to 1.28 billion pounds or 60.5 pence per share in the prior year.



Revenue for the period rose 15 percent to 6.90 billion pounds from 5.97 billion pounds last year. On an underlying basis, revenue rose 4 percent.



RELX Group has proposed an interim dividend increase of 21 percent to 35.95 pence for RELX PLC and 5 percent to 0.423 euros for RELX NV.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, RELX Group said it is confident of delivering another year of underlying revenue, profit and earnings growth in 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX