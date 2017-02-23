sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 23.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,97 Euro		+1,02
+2,00 %
WKN: 587530 ISIN: DE0005875306 Ticker-Symbol: GFK 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GFK SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GFK SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,89
51,98
11:26
51,76
51,98
11:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GFK SE
GFK SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GFK SE51,97+2,00 %