sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 23.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

36,573 Euro		+1,795
+5,16 %
WKN: 858821 ISIN: FR0000120503 Ticker-Symbol: BYG 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BOUYGUES SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOUYGUES SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,811
36,838
11:24
36,825
36,826
11:24
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOUYGUES SA
BOUYGUES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOUYGUES SA36,573+5,16 %