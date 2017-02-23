sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 23.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

103,32 Euro		+0,62
+0,60 %
WKN: A0Q8D9 ISIN: US16938C1062 Ticker-Symbol: 0CB 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,22
104,64
23:01
103,43
104,61
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS INC
CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS INC103,32+0,60 %