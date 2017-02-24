

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - French building materials firm Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) reported full year net attributable income of 1.311 billion euros or 2.36 euros per share, up from 1.295 billion euros or 2.32 euros per share last year.



Recurring net income from continuing operations rose to 1.398 billion euros or 2.53 euros per share from 1.165 billion euros or 2.09 euros per share reported a year ago.



EBITDA was 3.998 billion euros, up from 3.844 billion euros reported in the previous year.



Sales and ancillary revenues decreased 1.3 percent to 39.09 billion euros from 39.62 billion euros last year.



The company board of directors decided to recommend to the June 8, 2017 Shareholders' Meeting to pay in cash an increased dividend of 1.26 euros per share.



The Group is targeting a further like-for-like increase in operating income in 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX