

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) said it expects only modest organic growth and revenues of between 1.20 billion euros and 1.23 billion euros for the current financial year 2017



It reported that preliminary net consolidated profit was 58.6 million euros in fiscal year 2016. Corporate revenues stood at 1.18 billion euros with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounting to 156.9 million euros. This included dissolving provisions which affected the income statement in the amount of 42.0 million euros. EBITDA without these subsequent transaction effects amounted to 114.9 million euros.



A total of 813,747 patients were treated in the Rhoen-Klinikum hospitals in financial year 2016.



For the current financial year 2017 the company expects regulatory legislation to place a burden on future business. This concerns reduced remuneration for cardiological and special orthopaedic services as envisaged in the DRG catalogue as well as larger discounts for additional services. Against this background it expects only modest organic growth and revenues of between 1.20 billion euros and 1.23 billion euros.



Operative and downstream group structures are currently being assessed with respect to their efficiency and adjustments will be made in the future, if necessary. It is not currently possible to forecast an explicit income statement figure for financial year 2017 due to the resulting effects on the income statement which cannot yet be conclusively specified. This will be given later on during the first six months of 2017.



It can be assumed, however, that both one-off effects as well as the structure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will be burdened in 2017 and will be clearly lower in comparison with last year.



