

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKa) reported that its fourth quarter profit improved nearly 15 percent from the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, the company's operating earnings declined from the previous year period.



Net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders improved to $6.286 billion from the year-ago quarter's $5.48 billion. Net earnings per Class A equivalent share attributable to Berkshire shareholders rose to 3,823 from $3,333 in the year-ago period.



Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway's operating earnings for the quarter declined to $4.38 billion from $4.67 billion in the last year period. Operating earnings per Class A equivalent share fell to $2,665 from $2,843 in the last year period.



At December 31, 2016, Berkshire's book value had increased by 10.7% since year end 2015 to $172,108 per Class A equivalent share. Insurance float (the net liabilities we assume under insurance contracts) at December 31, 2016 was approximately $91.6 billion.



Operating earnings for 2016 increased to $17.58 billion from $17.36 billion last year. Net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders totaled $24.07 billion, versus $24.08 billion in 2015.



BRKa closed Friday's trading session at $255,040.00.



