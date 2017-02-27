

Clariant publishes Integrated Report 2016



* Publication on http://reports.clariant.com * Order service via company website



Muttenz, February 27, 2017 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, today publishes its first Integrated Report. This step towards Integrated Reporting enables Clariant to provide a deeper view on its holistic management approach and commitment to create added value for customers, employees, shareholders and the environment.



Innovation and sustainability are the core of Clariant's value creation and financial success. Therefore, the centerpiece of Clariant's first integrated report is its business model in connection with the disclosure of material financial and non-financial performance indicators.



'This integrated approach ultimately supports our long-term success and helps us differentiate ourselves in the marketplace. This gives shareholders and other key stakeholders a more complete picture for making decisions regarding their relationship with Clariant' said Dr. Rudolf Wehrli, Chairman of Clariant's Board of Directors.



The report is available on http://reports.clariant.com and can be downloaded in English and German. In addition, the report can also be ordered as an English or German hard copy via the company website. Corporate Media Relations Investor Relations



Jochen Dubiel Anja Pomrehn



Phone +41 61 469 63 63 Phone +41 61 469 67 45 jochen.dubiel@clariant.com anja.pomrehn@clariant.com



Claudia Kamensky Maria Ivek



Phone +41 61 469 63 63 Phone +41 61 469 62 92 claudia.kamensky@clariant.com maria.ivek@clariant.com



Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, LinkedIn.



Press Release english: http://hugin.info/139777/R/2082056/784491.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Clariant Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. via GlobeNewswire



B120M53R1



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX