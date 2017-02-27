sprite-preloader
Montag, 27.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,85 Euro		-0,062
-0,35 %
WKN: 895929 ISIN: CH0012142631 Ticker-Symbol: CLRN 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIANT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLARIANT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,589
17,766
26.02.
17,676
17,71
24.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLARIANT AG
CLARIANT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLARIANT AG17,85-0,35 %