

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Evonik Industries (EVK.DE) said that its Supervisory Board consents to the amicable premature termination of the board position of the Chairman of the Executive Board, Klaus Engel, with effect from the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Evonik Industries AG on May 23, 2017.



The current Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Christian Kullmann, is appointed as successor Chairman of the Executive Board.



As new Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board being responsible for Chemistry and Innovation Harald Schwager is appointed with effect of September 1, 2017.



The contract with the Executive Board member Dr. Ralph Sven Kaufmann will be amicably dissolved prematurely with effect of June 30, 2017. The position of a Chief Operating Officer in the Executive Board of Evonik Industries AG will not be newly assigned.



The final decision about the changes in the Executive Board as proposed by the Executive Committee is to be made by the Supervisory Board of Evonik Industries AG. It is expected that the Supervisory Board will take a decision on March 1, 2017.



