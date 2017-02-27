sprite-preloader
Montag, 27.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,617 Euro		-0,374
-1,70 %
WKN: A0MXU2 ISIN: US00163U1060 Ticker-Symbol: AMU 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,579
22,411
14:40
21,57
22,40
14:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS INC
AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS INC21,617-1,70 %
PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES INC0,337-0,88 %