FB Stock on a Record High on These Three FactorsFacebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stock hit another record high of $136.12 on February 22 and investors are expecting it to post new highs. FB stock is up almost 18% in the year to date as compared to S&P 500 Index, which is up six percent in the same time period. What is it that keeps the Facebook stock juggernaut rolling?First, it is the phenomenal reach that the social network has across the globe. With a formidable number of users that is about to reach almost two billion, Facebook Inc is one of the favorites.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...