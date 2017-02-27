

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) said its outlook for 2017 includes: revenue of $19.7 billion to $20.1 billion, net income from continuing operations to common shareholders of $107 million to $133 million, and earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.05 to $1.30 per share.



The company's Outlook for the first quarter of 2017 includes: revenue of $4.750 billion to $4.950 billion, a net loss from continuing operations to common shareholders ranging from a loss of $60 million to a loss of $45 million; and a loss per basic share and an adjusted loss per basic share from continuing operations ranging from a loss of $0.60 to a loss of $0.45.



