

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $0.30 billion, or $0.77 per share. This was higher than $0.26 billion, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $3.51 billion. This was up from $3.25 billion last year.



Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $0.30 Bln. vs. $0.26 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $0.66 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q4): $3.51 Bln vs. $3.25 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.76 - $0.79



