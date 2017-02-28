

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce (CRM) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company targets: revenue to be approximately $10.15 billion to $10.20 billion, an increase of 21% to 22% year-over-year; GAAP earnings per share to be $0.05 to $0.07; and non-GAAP earnings per share to be $1.27 to $1.29. Operating cash flow growth is projected to be 20% to 21% year-over-year.



Keith Block, vice chairman, president and COO, Salesforce, said: 'For fiscal 2018, we expect to deliver more than $10 billion in revenue--reaching that milestone faster than any enterprise software company in history.'



For first quarter, the company projects: revenue to be approximately $2.34 billion to $2.35 billion, an increase of 22% to 23% year-over-year; a GAAP loss per share to be $0.03 to $0.02; and non-GAAP earnings per share to be $0.25 to $0.26. On balance sheet deferred revenue growth is projected to be approximately 22% to 23% year-over-year.



