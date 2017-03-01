

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) announced that David Burritt, who currently serves as executive vice president and CFO, has been elected president and chief operating officer. Mario Longhi, who has served as president and chief executive officer since September 2013, will remain CEO. David Burritt will continue to serve as CFO while the company undertakes a search to fill that role.



Since joining the company in September 2013 as executive vice president and chief financial officer, Burritt has assumed increasing responsibility for commercial activities, plant operations and strategic planning.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX