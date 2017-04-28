

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reebok has launched a $425 T-shirt with sweat stains to give its customers a post-workout look.



Actually, the T-shirt was a troll by Reebok on luxury department store chain Nordstrom for selling a $425 pair of mud-caked jeans.



The T-shirt was never actually for sale, but was listed as 'sold out' with one five-star review. 'We're putting in the hard work for you and giving you a pre-sweated tee for that post-workout look and smell,' Reebok said of its shirt.



Nordstrom has received wide criticism for selling a pair of muddy jeans for such a hefty price.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX