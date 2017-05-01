

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Corp. reported net income attributable to owners of parent of 46.72 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017 compared to 32.63 billion yen, prior year. Net income per share was 249.17 yen compared to 168.90 yen. Operating income increased year-over-year to 44.30 billion yen from 40.66 billion yen. Net sales decreased to 408.25 billion yen from 435.48 billion yen, a year ago.



Yamaha Motor said the forecast for consolidated performance for the year ending March 2018 calls for net sales of 427.0 billion yen, operating income of 48.5 billion yen, ordinary income of 48.5 billion yen, and net income attributable to owners of parent of 39.0 billion yen.



For the year-end dividend for fiscal 2017, the company decided to pay a regular dividend on its common stock of 26.00 yen per share (52.00 yen per share for the full fiscal year). Regarding dividends for fiscal 2018, the company is planning to pay a regular dividend of 56.00 yen per share for the full fiscal year (consisting of an interim dividend of 28.00 yen per share and a year-end dividend of 28.00 yen per share).



