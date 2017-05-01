

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Flowserve Corporation (FLS) revealed earnings for first quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $33.26 million, or $0.25 per share. This was down from $37.86 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 8.8% to $863.63 million. This was down from $947.25 million last year.



Flowserve Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $33.26 Mln. vs. $37.86 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.2% -EPS (Q1): $0.25 vs. $0.29 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -13.8% -Revenue (Q1): $863.63 Mln vs. $947.25 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -8.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 1.55 to $1.85



