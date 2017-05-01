

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) revealed earnings for first quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $35.2 million, or $0.95 per share. This was lower than $43.2 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $381.5 million. This was up from $375.0 million last year.



Dun & Bradstreet earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $35.2 Mln. vs. $43.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.5% -EPS (Q1): $0.95 vs. $1.18 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q1): $381.5 Mln vs. $375.0 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.7%



