

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) announced a profit for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $47.48 million, or $0.91 per share. This was higher than $45.90 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $399.32 million. This was up from $374.73 million last year.



Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $47.48 Mln. vs. $45.90 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $0.87 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q1): $399.32 Mln vs. $374.73 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.6%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX