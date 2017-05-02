

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) reported a profit for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $215.65 million, or $1.13 per share. This was up from $198.56 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $620.85 million. This was up from $613.04 million last year.



Vornado Realty Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $215.65 Mln. vs. $198.56 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.6% -EPS (Q1): $1.13 vs. $1.05 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.6% -Revenue (Q1): $620.85 Mln vs. $613.04 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.3%



