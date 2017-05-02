

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in April, although at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Tuesday with a services PMI score of 52.2.



That's down from 52.9 in March, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, activity and new business both increased at solid but slower rates. Employment saw marginal increase, while slower inflation in both input and output prices was signaled.



The composite PMI came in at 52.6, down from 52.9 in the previous month.



