WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Mosaic (MOS) have moved sharply lower during trading on Tuesday, with the fertilizer producer tumbling by 7.6 percent. With the drop, Mosaic has fallen to its lowest intraday level in nearly six months.



The steep drop by Mosaic comes after the company reported first quarter results that came in below analyst estimates.



