

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to $154 million, or $0.79 per share. This was lower than $190 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $3.70 billion. This was up from $3.58 billion last year.



DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $154 Mln. vs. $190 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. $0.92 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q1): $3.70 Bln vs. $3.58 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX