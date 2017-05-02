sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 03.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

63,91 Euro		+1,14
+1,82 %
WKN: 897914 ISIN: US23918K1088 Ticker-Symbol: TRL 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DAVITA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DAVITA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,83
64,48
02.05.
63,90
64,34
02.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DAVITA INC
DAVITA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAVITA INC63,91+1,82 %