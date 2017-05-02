

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korea-based Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has received permission from South Korean authorities to test a self-driving vehicle fitted with its electronic parts and software in the country, as the tech giant strives to expand in to the automotive industry.



South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, gave Samsung its approval to test its self-driving technology on roads on Monday. The ministry said that the car is a modified version of a South Korean car maker Hyundai's vehicle using Samsung's own components such as cameras as well as its artificial intelligence software.



The company plans to use the car to develop a self-driving algorithm capable of driving in adverse weather conditions and next-generation components for autonomous cars.



