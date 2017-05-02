

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $109.15 million, or $0.29 per share. This was higher than $102.23 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $1.38 billion. This was up from $1.22 billion last year.



Hanesbrands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $109.15 Mln. vs. $102.23 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q1): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.93 to $2.0 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.45 - $6.55 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX