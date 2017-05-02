

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) reported a profit for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $58.4 million, or $0.43 per share. This was up from $48.0 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $596.0 million. This was down from $606.4 million last year.



FMC Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $58.4 Mln. vs. $48.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.7% -EPS (Q1): $0.43 vs. $0.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.4% -Revenue (Q1): $596.0 Mln vs. $606.4 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.20 to $2.60



